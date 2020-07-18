In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Jon Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rahm's 70 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.