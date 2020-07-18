-
Joel Dahmen shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
Joel Dahmen hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round in 74th at 9 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his tee stroke on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 5 over for the round.
