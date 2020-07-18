-
9-over 81 by Jimmy Walker in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jimmy Walker hit 3 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 67th at 7 over Tony Finau is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under, and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Walker's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Walker tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Walker's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
