In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jim Furyk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 45th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Furyk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Furyk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Furyk at even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Furyk's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

Furyk got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Furyk's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Furyk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Furyk to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Furyk his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 105 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Furyk's 73 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 7 over for the round.