Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Dufner hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
