Jason Day finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
Highlights
Jason Day birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Day's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.
