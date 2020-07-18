Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Henrik Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henrik Norlander to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Norlander at 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.