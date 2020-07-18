In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, English got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, English hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, English's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, English's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, English hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 over for the round.