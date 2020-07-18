-
Gary Woodland shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland sinks lengthy putt to save par at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Gary Woodland drains a 27-foot putt to save par at the par-4 1st hole.
Gary Woodland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.
