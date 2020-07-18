Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 41st at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.