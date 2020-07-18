Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Dylan Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's his second shot went 23 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Frittelli hit his 83 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.