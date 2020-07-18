-
Denny McCarthy shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 68th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.
