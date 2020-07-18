Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Willett finished his day in 4th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Danny Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Willett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Willett's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Willett hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.