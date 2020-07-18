In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Corey Conners's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Conners's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Conners's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 29 yards to the left rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to even for the round.