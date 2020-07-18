Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 54th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Morikawa hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.