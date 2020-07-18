-
-
Christiaan putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 46th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander, Jason Day, and Danny Willett are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.
After a 197 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.