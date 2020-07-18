-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reavie hit his 94 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
