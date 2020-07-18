Charles Howell III hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III's his second shot went 32 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Howell III's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Howell III had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Howell III got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 over for the round.