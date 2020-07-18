-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ortiz's 207 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Ortiz had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
