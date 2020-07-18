In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Carl Pettersson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his round tied for 68th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Pettersson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pettersson to even-par for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Pettersson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pettersson to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Pettersson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Pettersson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Pettersson his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Pettersson got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 7 over for the round.