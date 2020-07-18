-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Cameron Smith hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round in 71st at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Smith tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Smith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.