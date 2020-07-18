C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 68th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Pan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Pan had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Pan to 3 over for the day.

After a 300 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Pan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.