Bud Cauley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 51st at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cauley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Cauley had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cauley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
