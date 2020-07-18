Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Watson's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Watson chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Watson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Watson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.