Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Luke List, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Brooks Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brooks Koepka to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Koepka's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

Koepka got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.