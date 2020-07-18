-
Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Todd's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
