Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Steele's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Steele's tee shot went 211 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.