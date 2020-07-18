In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 58th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoag's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoag's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.

Hoag's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hoag to 7 over for the round.