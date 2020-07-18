-
7-over 79 by Bo Hoag in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Bo Hoag walks down memory lane at Muirfield Village
Ahead of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Columbus native and Ohio State alum Bo Hoag revisits the course where he learned the game and discusses the relationship his grandfather had with Jack Nicklaus.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 58th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoag's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hoag's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 5 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.
Hoag's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hoag to 7 over for the round.
