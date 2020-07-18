-
-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 39th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Horschel's tee shot went 301 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 241 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 32 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Horschel hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Horschel's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.