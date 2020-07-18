-
Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 204 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
