Abraham Ancer putts himself to an even-par third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Memorial Tournament
Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The top five in the FedExCup standings - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - are also in the field at Muirfield Village. DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off, but has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the TOUR’s Return to Golf.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Abraham Ancer's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
