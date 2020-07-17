In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.