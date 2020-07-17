Zac Blair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 116th at 10 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Blair had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Blair's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Blair hit his 91 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Blair's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair reached the green in 4 and had a disappointing four-putt for quadruple bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.