Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Zhang chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.