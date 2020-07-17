-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Xander Schauffele in the second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 14 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 14th, Xander Schauffele's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
