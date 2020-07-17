In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 107th at 7 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Clark chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Clark his third shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.