In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, William McGirt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, McGirt hit his 94 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's tee shot went 165 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McGirt's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, McGirt had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.