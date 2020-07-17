Webb Simpson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 109th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Simpson chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.