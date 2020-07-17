  • Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Webb Simpson makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson's 30-foot birdie on No. 11 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Webb Simpson makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.