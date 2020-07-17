In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hovland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.