In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Vijay Singh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Singh to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Singh's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Singh's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Singh's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Singh got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Singh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.