Victor Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round in 124th at 11 over; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Perez had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 6 over for the round.