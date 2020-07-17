-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 97th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 87 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor's tee shot went 282 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
