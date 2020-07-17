In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tyler Duncan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Duncan's tee shot went 305 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Duncan's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.