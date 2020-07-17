Troy Merritt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 107th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.