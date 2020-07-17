Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Ryan Palmer; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland is in 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Finau's tee shot went 164 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Finau's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.