In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 89th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.