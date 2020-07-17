In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tiger Woods hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woods got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Woods to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Woods got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woods to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Woods got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woods hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

Woods got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woods to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Woods chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woods's 79 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to 6 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 5 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Woods hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 4 over for the round.