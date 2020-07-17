-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 84th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
Gooch hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.