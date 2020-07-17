-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland is in 4th at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Im's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.