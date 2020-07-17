-
Strong putting brings Sung Kang an even-par round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 50th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Sung Kang had a fantastic chip-in on the 184-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
